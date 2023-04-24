China plans to test use of 3D printing tech for construction on moon

Xinhua) 11:37, April 24, 2023

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China plans to use its lunar exploration program to explore the feasibility of using 3D printing technology to construct buildings on the moon, China Daily reported on Monday.

According to Wu Weiren, a leading scientist at the China National Space Administration, the Chang'e-8 probe is set to conduct on-site investigations of the environment and mineral composition on the moon, and check if some advanced technologies such as 3D printing can be utilized on the lunar surface, the news report stated.

"If we wish to stay on the moon for a long time, we need to set up stations by using the moon's own materials," Wu was quoted as saying.

Several domestic universities, such as Tongji University and Xi'an Jiaotong University, have already begun studying the possible applications of 3D printing technology on the moon, according to the news report.

The Chang'e-8, following Chang'e-6 and Chang'e-7, will be the third probe to be placed on the moon in the country's next lunar exploration endeavor, the news report said.

