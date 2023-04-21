Exhibition themed on lunar soil research achievements held in east China

Xinhua) 08:32, April 21, 2023

A visitor views cross-polarized micrographs of lunar soil particles at an exhibition themed on lunar soil research achievements in University of Science and Technology of China, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

The exhibition starting Monday displays exhibits made by scientists, artists and engineers based on micrographs of lunar soil particles brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe.

In 2020, China's Chang'e-5 mission retrieved samples from the moon weighing about 1,731 grams.

A visitor uses augmented reality (AR) technology with mobile phone at an exhibition themed on lunar soil research achievements in University of Science and Technology of China, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This combo photo shows cross-polarized micrographs of different lunar soil particles displayed at an exhibition themed on lunar soil research achievements in University of Science and Technology of China, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua)

A visitor views focus stacking micrographs of lunar soil particles at an exhibition themed on lunar soil research achievements in University of Science and Technology of China, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows focus stacking micrographs of lunar soil particles displayed at an exhibition themed on lunar soil research achievements in University of Science and Technology of China, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua)

Visitors view back-scatter electron micrographs of lunar soil particles at an exhibition themed on lunar soil research achievements in University of Science and Technology of China, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

