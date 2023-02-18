China releases Chang'e-4 payloads' scientific datasets

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has released a new batch of datasets from the payloads installed on the Chang'e-4 probe on the official website of the Lunar and Planetary Data Release System.

The datasets include 3,991.1 MB of 803 data files obtained by the four scientific payloads on the Chang'e-4 lander and rover between December 26, 2021 and January 10, 2022.

The Chang'e-4 probe, launched on Dec. 8, 2018, made the first-ever soft landing in the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on Jan. 3, 2019. So far, its rover Yutu-2 has traveled about 1,500 meters on the far side of the moon.

