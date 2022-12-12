Home>>
NASA's Orion spacecraft returns to Earth after moon mission
(Xinhua) 13:57, December 12, 2022
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- NASA's Orion spacecraft returned to Earth on Sunday after making an uncrewed mission around the moon.
After 25.5 days in space and a 2.24-million-km journey around the moon, the Orion spacecraft splashed down off the coast of the U.S. state of California at 12:39 p.m. Eastern Time (1739 GMT) Sunday.
Orion was launched onboard NASA's Space Launch System rocket on Nov. 16 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the Artemis I mission.
The Artemis I flight test is an uncrewed mission around the moon that will pave the way for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration as part of NASA's Artemis lunar program.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. launches Artemis I moon mission
- NASA targets Wednesday for Artemis I moon mission launch
- Chang'e-5 samples reveal how volcanism takes place on moon
- NASA's Webb telescope captures portrait of Pillars of Creation
- NASA confirms DART mission changed asteroid's motion in space
- NASA, SpaceX launch crewed mission to ISS
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.