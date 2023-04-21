Fire on Mongolia-Russia border under control
Firefighters try to extinguish a grass fire spreading across the border to Russia and China in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhuang)
The grass fire broke out on Thursday afternoon. More than 300 firefighters and 50 vehicles had been deployed from Inner Mongolia by Thursday night.
Debris is seen on the grassland along the China-Mongolia border in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhuang)
