Firefighters rescue woman trapped by landslide in E China

CGTN) 16:20, June 22, 2022

A woman was found trapped in mud on June 19 following a landslide caused by days of torrential rains in Dayu County in Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Firefighters dug through the mud to rescue the woman.

