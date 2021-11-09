Salute to Chinese firefighters

(People's Daily App) 15:20, November 09, 2021

The firefighters and rescuers of China Fire and Rescue have responded to over 5 million alarms, rescued more than 500,000 people, evacuated 1.5 million people in danger and eliminated 34.42 million hidden dangers over the past three years.

They keep a state of emergency and effectively dealt with a series of major disasters and accidents, including the explosion on March 21 in Xiangshui, Jiangsu Province and the heavy rain and flood on July 20 in Henan Province.

Tuesday marks China's 30th National Fire Prevention Day. Click on the video to experience their breathtaking and touching moments.

