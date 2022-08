Firefighters' puppy workout partners

(People's Daily App) 11:21, August 18, 2022

Who's your go to workout partner? These firefighters do push-ups with puppies on their backs, adding an adorable amount of weight to their daily workout, in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province.

