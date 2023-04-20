U.S.-China tensions feeding new wave of anti-Asian hate: LA Times

LOS ANGELES, April 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-China tensions are feeding a new wave of anti-Asian hate, said an opinion article carried by the Los Angeles Times, the biggest newspaper on the U.S. West Coast.

Amid widening U.S.-China tensions, American extremists and officials alike are stoking fears that another surge of racism toward Chinese people and others of Asian descent will start, said the article published on Monday.

The article noted that the pattern of widely invoking the China threat has dangerous consequences for Americans of Asian descent, perpetuating long-standing stereotypes of Chinese and other Asian communities as foreign, dangerous and unscrupulous -- an existential threat to the United States.

U.S. officials have long stoked xenophobia to serve a political agenda, said the article, adding that the animus against Chinese people is repeating in proposed policies today.

The article pointed out that "Ultimately, such hysteria is a measure of the American psyche."

"Today's version of it speaks to Americans' fears over our economic, moral and political standing in the world. Blaming other nations -- and our own minority communities -- for American woes is easier than reforming our faltering political and other systems," the article said.

