Racial discrimination, inequality getting worse in U.S.: report

Xinhua) 15:55, March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Racial discrimination and inequality are worsening in the United States, said a report released by China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

According to the report, hate crimes and hate speech incidents in the United States in recent years have increased significantly, the number of race-related gun injuries and deaths has jumped substantially, and people of color and ethnic minorities continue to face systematic discrimination in medical care, education, housing and other fields.

Racial discrimination remains widespread, and racial inferiority and superiority complexes are deeply embedded in U.S. systems and have become "inextricable."

Racial hate crimes remain high. Fifteen major U.S. cities saw double-digit growth in hate crimes between 2020 and 2021 and an increase of about 5 percent in bias-motivated incidents to August 2022, the report quoted a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, as saying.

The report also said that racial inequality in health services in the United States is severe.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said in its concluding observations that racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by higher rates of maternal mortality and morbidity in the country.

American Indians have not seen their misery alleviated. The U.S. Department of Interior released the first part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative on May 11, 2022. It admits past efforts by the federal government to assimilate Native American children into white American society by separating them from their families and stripping them of their languages and cultures, according to the report.

