Immigrant status troubles CNN writer, black mother

NEW YORK, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Senior writer for CNN Digital Faith Karimi said she has been increasingly troubled by racism after her son was born, though she has lived in the United States for years and covered incidents of racism.

"I moved to the U.S. from Kenya. I never fully realized I was Black until I had a son," Karimi said in a CNN report on Monday.

"I had never worried about my blackness or looked at my life through the lens of race" in the first 20 years, Karimi said, adding that her status as an immigrant troubled her the most.

Karimi said black immigrants like her are part of a growing demographic.

A Pew study said over 4.6 million Black immigrants live in the United States, a jump from the roughly 800,000 in 1980.

