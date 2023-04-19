Amazing scenery along the China-Laos Railway
(People's Daily Online) 10:23, April 19, 2023
The China-Laos Railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, a move that is expected to boost regional connectivity.
There are eight stations along the route that stretches over 1,000 km from southwest China's Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province, to Vientiane of Laos, and the journey takes 10 and a half hours, including the time spent on going through customs.
As of April 9, 13.93 million domestic passenger trips had been handled and 18.38 million tonnes of cargo transported on the China-Laos Railway.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Laos Railway embraces prosperous development
- First “banana train” arrives in Changsha, central China’s Hunan via China-Laos Railway
- China-Laos Railway becomes golden route after one year of operation
- China-Laos Railway conducts tunnel emergency response drill
- China-Laos Railway ships over 1 mln tons cross-border goods
- Train conductor takes pride in serving passengers on the China-Laos Railway
- China-Laos Railway transit yard put into operation for transporting goods to Thailand
- China-Laos Railway facilitates coffee beans export
- Young Laotian man makes contribution to construction of China-Laos Railway
- Cargo transport tops 4 mln tonnes on China-Laos Railway
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.