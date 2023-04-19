Amazing scenery along the China-Laos Railway

People's Daily Online) 10:23, April 19, 2023

The China-Laos Railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, a move that is expected to boost regional connectivity.

There are eight stations along the route that stretches over 1,000 km from southwest China's Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province, to Vientiane of Laos, and the journey takes 10 and a half hours, including the time spent on going through customs.

As of April 9, 13.93 million domestic passenger trips had been handled and 18.38 million tonnes of cargo transported on the China-Laos Railway.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)