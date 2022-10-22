China-Laos Railway conducts tunnel emergency response drill

Xinhua) 10:12, October 22, 2022

VIENTIANE, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC), a joint venture based in Lao capital Vientiane and responsible for the operation of the railway's Lao section, has conducted an exercise responding to emergency cases in the tunnel and on long ramps.

The drill, testing the emergency brake performance and the anti-slip control system on the long ramp, was held Tuesday on the Railway's Lao section in Kasy district, some 150 km north of Vientiane.

When the train had to stop suddenly on a slope, the staff checked the parking conditions and recorded machine information, verifying that the brake and anti-sliding performance of the train meets the safety standards of train operation.

The exercise also included emergency response skills to organize the evacuation of passengers in the event of a fire incident in the long tunnel to ensure that the stages of evacuation are properly implemented and the equipment can be used with quality.

An LCRC official told Xinhua on Friday that as a result of the drill, it has been tested that the emergency evacuation procedure in the long tunnel is scientifically correct, reasonable and possible. The warning signal, emergency lighting, communication and other equipment in the tunnel along the China-Laos Railway are in good condition.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)