China-Laos Railway becomes golden route after one year of operation

People's Daily Online) 16:54, December 02, 2022

The China-Laos Railway has played an increasingly prominent role as a “golden route” over the last year, according to an official at a press conference marking the first anniversary of the railway’s operation on Dec. 2, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2022 shows a China-Laos cargo train departing from a station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Since its opening, the railway has carried more than 8.29 million passengers and shipped over 10 million tonnes of goods, including 2.08 million tonnes of cross-border goods, said Wang Jianxin, deputy director of the Yunnan provincial development and reform commission, at the press conference. The range of goods delivered has increased from more than 100 types to over 1,200, ranging from electronic devices to photovoltaic products and fruits, with the value of cross-border goods exceeding 12 billion yuan (about $1.7 billion).

Wang explained that the railway has boosted regional connectivity and economic and trade cooperation, accelerated the construction of major projects, and opened up new horizons in development and opening-up.

The railway’s Fuxing bullet trains and Lancang-Mekong Express freight trains have been a driving force behind the thriving development of regional transportation and set a good example of enhancing connectivity between China and Laos.

Integrating the Lancang-Mekong Express freight train, cross-border e-commerce and the China-Europe freight train service has brought opportunities and benefits to more enterprises. At the same time, all the freight stations along the China-Laos Railway have been put into operation.

Cross-border goods are reloaded at a freight transit yard of China-Laos Railway's Vientiane South Station on July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Kaikeo Saiyasane)

The bilateral trade volume between China and Laos reached $3.7 billion between January and August 2022, up 23.86 percent year on year.

Of the 50 major projects related to the railway, 35 started construction between January and October this year, with investment of 8.7 billion yuan.

The Mohan-Boten Economic Cooperation Zone has attracted 135 new market entities and the Saysettha Development Zone in Vientiane, with a total investment of about $934 million, has seen 116 companies from seven countries and regions move in.

To date, 25 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China have operated international freight trains on the China-Laos Railway.

The railway has set an example of regional connectivity, common development, and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and served as a vivid demonstration of China’s efforts in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

