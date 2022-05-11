Young Chinese workers overcome harsh conditions while at duty stations near China-Laos Railway’s cross-border tunnel

People's Daily Online) 15:35, May 11, 2022

Photo shows the entranceway of the China-Laos Railway’s Friendship Tunnel, the cross-border tunnel connecting Mohan town in southwest China’s Yunnan Province with neighboring Laos. (Photo/WeChat account of chineserailways)

At noon on May 7, the temperature reached 33 degrees Celsius in Mohan town, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, which is on the border with Laos.

In a green canvas tent near the exit of the No. 2 inclined shaft of the China-Laos Railway’s Friendship Tunnel, the cross-border tunnel connecting Mohan and Laos, Kong Zhijie, a young man born after 2000 from the China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd., was soaked with sweat and reviewing relevant records while eating a steamed bun.

To prevent non-essential personnel from entering the tunnel and posing a danger to passing trains, the company established checkpoints at the entranceway of the tunnel and the inclined shaft, respectively, in addition to protective fences and a gate for the inclined shaft. A team of eight young men with an average age of 21 can be found working there in shifts.

Photo shows Kong Zhijie working inside a tent. (Photo/WeChat account of chineserailways)

“Our team works 24/7 at the two checkpoints near the No. 2 inclined shaft and works a 12-hour shift. I have worked here for 75 days since the China-Laos Railway started operations,” Kong said.

“When I was a child, I dreamed of joining the army to defend our homeland. Now I’m protecting the safety of the cross-border tunnel, another way of safeguarding our country. Though it’s a little boring here, I feel very proud,” Kong said.

Photo shows Kong Zhijie working inside a tent. (Photo/WeChat account of chineserailways)

Mohan experiences a sharp difference between day and night temperatures. At night, Kong’s mobile phone is the only light source for him, and yet his mobile phone is unable to get a signal at the checkpoint.

Kong Zhijie standing near the inclined shaft. (Photo/WeChat account of chineserailways)

On the other side of the tunnel’s entrance, Wang Bochao, another member of the team, is mainly responsible for monitoring eight different places of importance, including the entranceway, inside the tunnel, and the inclined shaft inside the tunnel through camera feeds set up in a monitoring room.

Photo shows Wang Bochao working inside a monitoring room. (Photo/WeChat account of chineserailways)

Fortunately, the tent checkpoint will soon be canceled as a smart security system for the inclined shaft is scheduled to be put in place. The system can conduct real-time monitoring of the inclined shaft and issue early warnings in a timely manner.

