China-Laos Railway starts operation
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2021 shows an international freight train bound for Laos at the border town of Mohan in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, started operation on Friday. The electrified passenger and freight railway runs 1,035 kilometers, including 422 kilometers in Laos, from the city of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to Lao capital Vientiane. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Photo taken on Dec. 4, 2021 shows an international freight train bound for Laos passing through the friendship tunnel at the China-Laos border.
Photo taken on Dec. 4, 2021 shows an international freight train bound for Laos running near the China-Laos border.
Photos
