Project of China-Laos Railway draws local employees in Vientiane
(Xinhua) 09:44, December 15, 2021
Staff members check passengers' tickets at Vientiane Railway Station in Vientiane, Laos, Dec. 12, 2021. The China-Laos Railway created more than 110,000 jobs for Lao people during its construction. Since the railway's construction was launched, the project has drawn the interest of numerous local young talents who pursued their professional career on the railway, and many of them have grown into railway engineering masters. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
