China unveils list of quality farm produce

Xinhua) 11:05, April 19, 2023

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has recently launched its 2023 list of high-quality agricultural products, ministry official Yang Haisheng said Tuesday.

The fresh list incorporates 241 varieties of agricultural products that are set to be specifically promoted, said Yang at a press conference.

These varieties roughly fall into four categories, namely grains, oil crops, vegetables, and major strategic resources, Yang said.

This is the first time China has created a national catalog of quality farm produce, with an aim to accelerate variety renewal and improve crop yields.

Coming into being amid the preparations for spring plowing, the list is expected to boost grain and oil production throughout the year, thereby helping the country secure a bumper harvest, Yang added.

