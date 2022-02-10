China's agricultural product wholesale prices continue to drop

Xinhua) 16:29, February 10, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products on Thursday continued the downward trend in previous working days in the first week after Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 134.59 points, down 0.86 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the whole price of pork, a staple meat in China, dipped 0.7 percent from a day ago, while both the prices of beef and mutton rose 0.4 percent during the same period.

The average price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the index went down 0.9 percent, while that of six key types of fruits edged down 0.6 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

