President Ali Bongo's visit to provide new impetus for China-Gabon relations: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:16, April 15, 2023

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China is confident that Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba's visit to China will provide new impetus for the comprehensive and deep-going growth of China-Gabon relations, and generate new outcomes in the friendly cooperation between the two countries, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular news briefing in response to queries about the Gabonese president's state visit to China from April 18 to 21.

Noting that Gabon is an important country in Central Africa, Wang said China and Gabon enjoy a traditional friendship. Since the two countries established diplomatic ties nearly 50 years ago, with the care of generations of leaders of both sides, China and Gabon have cemented and grown their relations, and firmly supported each other on issues that bear on the core interests and major concerns of each side.

"In recent years, the two countries have deepened political mutual trust, engaged in fruitful practical cooperation and worked closely with each other in international and regional affairs," said Wang.

"President Ali Bongo Ondimba will be the first African head of state to be received by President Xi Jinping since his reelection as Chinese President," Wang said, adding that during the visit, President Xi will hold a welcome ceremony and a welcome banquet for President Ali Bongo. The two heads of state will hold talks and jointly attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will meet with President Ali Bongo respectively, Wang added.

