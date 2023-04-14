Gabonese president to visit China

Xinhua) 15:14, April 14, 2023

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Gabonese Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba will pay a state visit to China from April 18 to 21, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)