Xi calls for rationality on Ukraine crisis
By CAO DESHENG (Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:57, April 07, 2023
China stands ready to work with France to call on the international community to maintain rationality and restraint to avoid actions that will make the Ukraine crisis deteriorate further or get out of control, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
Xi made the remarks at a joint news conference with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron after they held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
He also called for restarting peaceful talks as soon as possible and seeking a political settlement of the crisis.
