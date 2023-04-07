Book on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era published

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A book on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been published and is available nationwide.

The publication followed the launch of a campaign among all members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The book, a compilation of excerpts on the Thought, brings together contents excerpted from over 410 pieces of reports, remarks, explanations, speeches, talks, articles, congratulatory letters and instructions made by Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, between November 2012 and March 2023.

Some of the contents were made public for the first time.

