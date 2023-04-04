In pics: peach blossoms in full bloom in Bomi, NW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 13:42, April 04, 2023

The blossoming peach flowers in Bome county, Nyingchi city, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Yuyao)

Peach blossoms are in full bloom in Bomi county, Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, attracting throngs of tourists. Because of a varying altitudes of the county, the flowering season lasts from the middle of March until the middle of April.

Tourism has injected impetus into the economic development of Bomi, greatly contributing to its rural revitalization drive. The county, which won the title of a national-level model area for environment-friendly development, saw its per capita disposable income of rural residents reach 25,165 yuan ($3,670) in 2022.

