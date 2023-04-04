Home>>
Student makes Hanfu using Chinese paper-cutting skills
(People's Daily App) 15:32, April 04, 2023
The female student in this video transforms a large sheet of red paper into well-fitted Hanfu, traditional Chinese clothing, using her skill in Chinese paper-cutting. Then she poses on the Pavilion of Prince Teng in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, and takes stylish photos.
(Compiled by Li Qinfang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hanfu lovers gather in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou to celebrate coming of spring
- Yuntai Mountain Hanfu Huazhao Festival kicks off in C China’s Henan
- Hanfu costume show performed to welcome Huazhao Festival in Sichuan
- Chinese traditional clothing debuts at Venice Carnival
- Young Brazilian spreads Hanfu culture through short videos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.