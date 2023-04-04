Student makes Hanfu using Chinese paper-cutting skills

(People's Daily App) 15:32, April 04, 2023

The female student in this video transforms a large sheet of red paper into well-fitted Hanfu, traditional Chinese clothing, using her skill in Chinese paper-cutting. Then she poses on the Pavilion of Prince Teng in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, and takes stylish photos.

