Kazan selected to host 2024 BRICS summit

Xinhua) 14:36, April 04, 2023

MOSCOW, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Kazan, the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, has been selected as the host city for the 2024 BRICS summit, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

According to the document published on the country's official legal information portal, the Russian president also ordered the establishment of an organizing committee to prepare and ensure Russia's chairmanship in the BRICS association in 2024.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has been appointed as chairman of the organizing committee. He is instructed to approve the composition of the committee within a month, and decide on the main events that will take place during Russia's chairmanship.

The BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa will host this year's BRICS summit in Gauteng Province in August.

