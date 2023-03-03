South Africa to host BRICS summit in late August

Xinhua) 10:37, March 03, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Xinhua) -- South Africa will host the BRICS Summit in Gauteng Province on Aug. 22-24, said Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday.

Gungubele made the remarks while briefing the media about the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

This year's summit will be held under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism," according to the minister.

The BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed BRICS chairship on Jan. 1, 2023, taking over from China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)