City in China’s Guangxi boosts rural revitalization by developing locally-featured industries
(People's Daily Online) 13:15, April 04, 2023
Photo shows fish ponds in Pozao township, Pingguo city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the people’s government of Pozao township)
Pingguo city in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has fueled rural revitalization by fostering locally-featured industries, including fruit, silkworm breeding, hog breeding, chicken raising, cattle raising, and fish farming.
Data showed that the combined income from businesses run by village collectives in the city exceeded 20 million yuan ($2.9 million) for the first time in 2022.
Photos
