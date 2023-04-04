"Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition held in Brussels, Belgium

Xinhua) 09:56, April 04, 2023

Visitors look at exhibits during the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition at the Chinese Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, on April 3, 2023. The opening ceremony of the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition was held Monday at the Chinese Cultural Center, with 55 works made by Chinese artists on display. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor looks at an exhibit during the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition at the Chinese Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, on April 3, 2023. The opening ceremony of the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition was held Monday at the Chinese Cultural Center, with 55 works made by Chinese artists on display. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit during the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition at the Chinese Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, on April 3, 2023. The opening ceremony of the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition was held Monday at the Chinese Cultural Center, with 55 works made by Chinese artists on display. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor looks at an exhibit during the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition at the Chinese Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, on April 3, 2023. The opening ceremony of the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition was held Monday at the Chinese Cultural Center, with 55 works made by Chinese artists on display. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors look at exhibits during the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition at the Chinese Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, on April 3, 2023. The opening ceremony of the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition was held Monday at the Chinese Cultural Center, with 55 works made by Chinese artists on display. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors look at exhibits during the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition at the Chinese Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, on April 3, 2023. The opening ceremony of the "Longquan City Celadon Art" exhibition was held Monday at the Chinese Cultural Center, with 55 works made by Chinese artists on display. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)