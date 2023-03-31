Experts talk green development at Boao
Editor's note: Government officials, experts and executives at enterprises shared their expectations for the future of carbon neutrality and green development at the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023, which runs through March 31 in Boao, South China's Hainan province. Let's find out what they had to say.
Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China
Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, speaks at the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, Hainan province, on March 29, 2023. [Photo/boaoforum.org]
China has continued to promote green finance to support its dual carbon goals, central bank governor Yi Gang said at a panel discussion entitled “Carbon Neutrality: Dilemma and Way out” on March 29.
The PBOC has launched two types of tools to promote carbon reductions, Yi said. The first type supports clean energy, energy conservation, environmental protection and carbon reduction, and the second supports clean coal. This incentive mechanism has controllable risks and is moderate, he added.
