China's non-manufacturing PMI up in March

Xinhua) 13:16, March 31, 2023

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 58.2 in March, up from 56.3 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

