Home>>
China's non-manufacturing PMI up in March
(Xinhua) 13:16, March 31, 2023
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 58.2 in March, up from 56.3 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.