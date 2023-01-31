China's manufacturing PMI up in January

Xinhua) 10:49, January 31, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.1 in January, up from 47 in last December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

