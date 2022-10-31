Home>>
China's manufacturing PMI down in October
(Xinhua) 10:46, October 31, 2022
A worker is busy on the production line of new energy vehicles at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.2 in October, down from 50.1 in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
