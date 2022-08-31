China's non-manufacturing PMI down in August

Xinhua) 10:30, August 31, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 52.6 in August, down from 53.8 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

