China's non-manufacturing PMI down in August
(Xinhua) 10:30, August 31, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 52.6 in August, down from 53.8 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.
