China's non-manufacturing PMI up in January

Xinhua) 10:49, January 31, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 54.4 in January, up from 41.6 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

