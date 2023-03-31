China's team trial winners Wang, Chen bound for Durban table tennis worlds

Xinhua) 10:45, March 31, 2023

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chuqin and Chen Xingtong have booked tickets to the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Durban after winning their men's and women's singles titles at the Chinese team trial here on Thursday.

The winning duo joined Olympic champion Ma Long and world No. 1s Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha to represent China at the table tennis worlds scheduled in Durban, South Africa from May 20 to 28.

In the men's final, Wang rallied from his loss in the first game to beat Lin Gaoyuan 4-1.

Despite falling 11-9 in the opening game, Wang made his response by pocketing victories of 11-9, 11-9, 11-4, 11-6 in the following four games to complete his comeback for the championship.

Wang also paired with Sun Yingsha to secure their spots in the Chinese squad for the mixed doubles event of the table tennis worlds on Wednesday.

Ranked eighth in the world, Chen came through a full-game thriller in the women's final against world No. 4 Wang Yidi.

Chen bounced back from 1-3 down to emerge victorious 5-11, 11-13, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-1.

Using "ups and downs" to describe her final, Chen said, "It's just like my mood over the past five days. I didn't fare well in the mixed doubles, but I made timely adjustments after that and embraced every match ahead with a different mindset."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)