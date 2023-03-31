Indian capital issues mask advisory to symptomatic people, hospital visitors
NEW DELHI, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The government of the Indian capital on Thursday issued an advisory asking people experiencing flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals to wear masks as a precautionary measure.
The advisory has come at a time when COVID-19 and flu cases are showing an increase in the national capital along with the rest of the South Asian country.
"We have issued an advisory that people with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks," Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi's health minister, told a press conference.
As per data released by the local health department, Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since Aug. 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 percent. On Wednesday, two COVID-19-related deaths were also reported in the city.
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting to review COVID-19 situation on Friday.
A spike in influenza and COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in India since mid-February.
Last week, the Health Ministry directed all the states to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 testing.
