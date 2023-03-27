2 injured as Indian coast guard helicopter crashes in Kerala

Xinhua) 13:22, March 27, 2023

NEW DELHI, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Two people were injured on Sunday after a helicopter belonging to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crashed at an airport in the southern Indian state of Kerala, local media reported.

The light helicopter crashed at the Cochin international airport while it was on a flying sortie.

According to the report, the ICG said the cyclic controls of the helicopter did not respond immediately after takeoff, and the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from the main runway and cushioned the landing, which saved the three people onboard.

The pilot did not suffer any injuries but the two injured were immediately hospitalized, the report said.

The ICG has ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause behind it.

Reports said the ICG has an air enclave at the airport.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)