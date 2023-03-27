2 injured as Indian coast guard helicopter crashes in Kerala
NEW DELHI, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Two people were injured on Sunday after a helicopter belonging to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crashed at an airport in the southern Indian state of Kerala, local media reported.
The light helicopter crashed at the Cochin international airport while it was on a flying sortie.
According to the report, the ICG said the cyclic controls of the helicopter did not respond immediately after takeoff, and the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from the main runway and cushioned the landing, which saved the three people onboard.
The pilot did not suffer any injuries but the two injured were immediately hospitalized, the report said.
The ICG has ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause behind it.
Reports said the ICG has an air enclave at the airport.
Photos
Related Stories
- India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified as lawmaker after conviction in defamation case
- Indian authorities cancel licence of cough syrup manufacturer linked to child deaths
- India's Congress leader gets two-year jail for defamation case
- Indian PM launches 6G technology test bed
- 8 killed, 16 injured in firecracker factory blast in India's Tamil Nadu
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.