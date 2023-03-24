Indian authorities cancel licence of cough syrup manufacturer linked to child deaths
NEW DELHI, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh canceled the manufacturing licence of the pharmaceutical firm, Marion Biotech, whose cough syrups were linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, officials said Thursday.
"Marion Biotech's licence was canceled as the company couldn't respond to the show-cause notice satisfactorily," S. K. Chaurasia, a drug licensing officer from Uttar Pradesh, was quoted by a local newspaper as having said.
The cancellation of the licence was done by Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority.
The firm's licence was under suspension since January after which a detailed inquiry was initiated.
The World Health Organization in January had warned against the use of two cough syrups manufactured by Marion Biotech, saying they were substandard.
Earlier this month, Indian police arrested three employees of the firm and issued a lookout notice for two others after laboratory tests confirmed that the company was manufacturing adulterated and spurious drugs.
Marion Biotech had come under the scanner last year in December after its cough syrup, Doc-1 Max, was alleged to have caused the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.
Following the reports, the Indian government launched an inquiry into the matter.
