India strongly protests vandalization of its consulate in San Francisco

Xinhua) 10:44, March 21, 2023

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- India on Monday strongly protested with the U.S. against the vandalization of the property of its consulate in San Francisco, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Several people, seen as separatists demanding Khalistan as a separate state from India, had attacked India's consulate general, media reports said.

"The U.S. government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," said an official statement released by the ministry.

It added, "Our embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the U.S. State Department along similar lines."

A similar attack was carried out by the Khalistani separatists at India's High Commission in London on Sunday, and a protest has also been lodged with the U.K. authorities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)