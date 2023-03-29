India's annual exports cross 750 billion USD: minister

March 28 (Xinhua)

NEW DELHI, March 28 (Xinhua) -- India's overall exports, including services and merchandise, have crossed the all-time high of 750 billion U.S. dollars during the current financial year 2022-23 (April 2022-March 2023), said federal Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

According to the minister, India's overall exports have grown by nearly 250 billion dollars during the past three years.

"The exports have risen from 500 billion dollars in 2020-2021 to this figure in extremely challenging times," Goyal said at the annual session of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India.

The exact figures of India's exports and imports during the current financial year are expected to be released at the financial year's conclusion later this week.

The commerce minister also said that over the last nine years the Indian government had been focused on building foundation blocks for uninterrupted and sustainable economic growth.

India aims to become a self-reliant nation, and "making India self-reliant is not about closing doors but about opening them wider," he added.

