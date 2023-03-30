Premier Li urges safeguarding peaceful, stable environment for development

Xinhua) 13:26, March 30, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday urged efforts to jointly safeguard a peaceful and stable environment for development and inject more certainty into the volatile global environment.

Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)