Premier Li urges safeguarding peaceful, stable environment for development
(Xinhua) 13:26, March 30, 2023
BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday urged efforts to jointly safeguard a peaceful and stable environment for development and inject more certainty into the volatile global environment.
Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.
