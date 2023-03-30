Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition held in Boao, S China

Xinhua) 13:07, March 30, 2023

An inheritor of Li rattan weaving makes handicrafts during the Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. The exhibition is held here from March 28 to March 31. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A breeding test ear row seeder is pictured at the Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. The exhibition is held here from March 28 to March 31. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Staff members introduce duty-free goods during the Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. The exhibition is held here from March 28 to March 31. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Actors perform at a cultural bazaar of the Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. The exhibition is held here from March 28 to March 31. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Staff members arrange the roses produced from Yalong Bay of Sanya during the Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. The exhibition is held here from March 28 to March 31. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Actors perform at a cultural bazaar of the Innovation and Development of Sanya Exhibition in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. The exhibition is held here from March 28 to March 31. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)