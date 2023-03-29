Home>>
Highland Park shooting survivor: 'How is this still happening?'
(People's Daily App) 16:32, March 29, 2023
Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the Highland Park mass shooting that took place on July 4 last year, stepped out in front of cameras after police in Nashville, Tennessee, briefed on a mass shooting at a private Christian elementary school.
"How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?" Beasley said.
