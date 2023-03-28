Home>>
Shooting at school in U.S. city of Nashville leaves "multiple patients"
(Xinhua) 10:37, March 28, 2023
WASHINGTON, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A shooting at a school in Nashville of the U.S. state of Tennessee on Monday left "multiple patients," authorities said.
The Nashville Fire Department tweeted before Monday noon that they "are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School."
"We can confirm we have multiple patients," the tweet wrote. "This is an active scene."
The fire department also said parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 3 children, 3 adults dead in U.S. elementary school shooting, shooter killed by police
- One dead, one injured in shooting in U.S. Seattle
- Mass shootings reshape Asian Americans' views on guns: The Guardian
- U.S. road rage shootings on rise, exceeding 500 in 2022: USA Today
- Two students wounded after high school shooting in U.S. Texas
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.