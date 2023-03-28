Shooting at school in U.S. city of Nashville leaves "multiple patients"

Xinhua) 10:37, March 28, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A shooting at a school in Nashville of the U.S. state of Tennessee on Monday left "multiple patients," authorities said.

The Nashville Fire Department tweeted before Monday noon that they "are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School."

"We can confirm we have multiple patients," the tweet wrote. "This is an active scene."

The fire department also said parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time.

