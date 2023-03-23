One dead, one injured in shooting in U.S. Seattle

Xinhua) 13:04, March 23, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday night at a park in Seattle, U.S. state of Washington, police said on Wednesday.

Police arrived at Seattle's Gas Works Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday local time and found two men with gunshot wounds, Seattle Police Department said in an online post on Wednesday.

Police provided medical aid. One man was taken to hospital, while the other died at the scene, it added.

