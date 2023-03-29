Pakistan can promote e-commerce with support of Chinese companies: official

Xinhua) 15:39, March 29, 2023

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (Xinhua) -- President of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Moazzam Ghurki has said that Pakistan can take a big leap in its online business with the help of Chinese companies working in the country, according to a statement by the agency.

Ghurki said that Chinese fintech companies working in Pakistan can connect the Pakistani fintech industry to WeChat and Alipay, in order to make online business more advanced in the country.

WeChat has already promoted online business in China, as users could buy and sell their daily items online through WeChat, he said, adding that Pakistan can synchronize these brands with the fintech industry of Pakistan and state-run financial institutions.

He added that Pakistani fintech companies can be developed on the pattern of WeChat as Pakistan has a good fourth-generation network system that can easily support online business.

