Home>>
Senior CPC official meets with Pakistani senator
(Xinhua) 09:11, March 28, 2023
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Mushahid Hussain Syed, co-chairman of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and chairman of the Pakistani Senate's Defense Committee, in Beijing on Monday.
The two sides exchanged views on advancing the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, strengthening cooperation among Asian political parties, and jointly promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- TCM cooperation helps strengthen Sino-Pakistani relationship
- CPEC plays pivotal role in promoting green development in Pakistan, say experts
- Pakistan proud of friendship with China: Pakistani Foreign Ministry
- Pakistan-China cooperation under CPEC helps Pakistan to achieve sustainable development
- China firmly supports Pakistan in maintaining security: senior diplomat
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.