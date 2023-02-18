Pakistan-China cooperation under CPEC helps Pakistan to achieve sustainable development

February 18, 2023 By Raheela Nazir ( Xinhua

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The cooperation between Pakistan and China under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been helping Pakistan achieve sustainable development goals, said Pakistani and Chinese experts on Friday.

CPEC, the flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative, has opened new avenues of development for Pakistan and helped the country in accomplishing the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the experts said at a webinar titled "Pakistan-China Cooperation for Sustainable Development" organized by Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development, an Islamabad-based think tank.

China has been playing a vital role in global and regional growth by launching a number of projects such as Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Global Development Initiative (GDI) and others, which is especially beneficial for developing countries like Pakistan, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, chief executive officer of Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development said.

Under CPEC, Ramay said China has not only assisted Pakistan to overcome energy shortage by initiating a number of power projects under CPEC but also helped in building road infrastructure, thus making a firm base for economic growth by improving the business environment, enhancing exports, bringing in foreign investments, creating employment and alleviating poverty.

China has always stood by Pakistan during challenging times. Back in 2014, it was China who believed in Pakistan's economic potential and brought in huge investments under CPEC, he said.

Zhou Taidong, an expert from the Global Development Research Division of China Center for International Knowledge on Development, said China-proposed GDI is a very important initiative to address common challenges facing humanity including climate change and pandemic and promote more sustainable and inclusive growth.

The people-centered development initiative provided countries around the globe with a practical path to expediting the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, he said.

Considering the initiative a promising one, the Chinese expert said that more than 100 countries have expressed their support for it, and over 60 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the GDI so far, showing the commitment of China towards multilateralism, open and inclusive spirit of cooperation and development.

In the wake of the recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan that destroyed millions of acres of crops, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Athar Mahboob said that the two countries are working towards enhancing agricultural cooperation under CPEC to combat climate change issues and ensure food security in Pakistan.

"China is one of the most important agricultural countries with advanced climate-resistant agricultural techniques and equipment. Pakistan has a lot to learn from China in this regard," Mahboob said.

Agricultural cooperation between the two countries has been bringing huge benefits for Pakistani farmers and improving the livelihoods of people associated with the sector, he said, adding that China has provided Pakistan with hybrid high-quality seeds, high-yield cultivation and processing technology and water-saving irrigation technology to enhance the outputs of agricultural products and their exports.

Mahboob added that agricultural trade between Pakistan and China has also grown significantly over the years, bringing huge foreign exchange to Pakistan.

