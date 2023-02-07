Pakistani senator sees CPEC as transformative initiative for economic development

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chairman of Pakistani Senate's Defense Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a transformative initiative for the economic development and growth of Pakistan.

Briefing the upper house of the country's parliament Monday on the Senate delegation's visit to CPEC projects in southern Sindh province, the senator said that infrastructure and energy projects under CPEC have been bringing about socio-economic growth for the country.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan in developing CPEC projects, he said that CPEC has provided a basis for energy security, employment, and changing the lives of the Pakistanis.

Hussain highlighted that various development projects in Sindh province, especially in Tharparkar, a Hindu-dominated district of the province, are a success story of the South Asian country.

"The world has changed and Tharparkar is leading from the front. The women of Tharparkar are riding dumper trucks under CPEC projects. They are brave and strong. Some 1,000 dumper trucks are operating in the area out of which 100 are ridden by women," he said.

The senator said Tharparkar is producing 5,000 MW of power, generating 12,000 new jobs, and is home to 12.8 billion tons of coal, a black gold that is contributing to the national economy through coal-powered energy projects under CPEC.

CPEC is a guarantor of a better tomorrow for Pakistan, he said, adding that as a trusted friend, China has reposed its confidence in the future of Pakistan by investing in CPEC projects.

Launched in 2013, CPEC is a corridor linking the Gwadar port in southwestern Pakistan with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

